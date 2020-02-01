LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 31-01-20

LONDON, FEBUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 31 January:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum is down by 0.69% to $1736.00, copper price is down by 1.54% to $5635.00, lead price is down by 2.87% to $1827.00, nickel price is down by 0.75% to $12625.00, tin price is down by 0.61% to $16200.00, zinc price is down by 1.05% to $2220.00, molybdenum price is down by 0.96% to $22708.00, cobalt price stood at $33000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.