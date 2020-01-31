Extraordinary session of Armenian parliament cancelled

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session of the National Assembly of Armenia scheduled on February 6 has been cancelled. ARMENPRESS reports by the decision of President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, his previous decision has been declared null and void.

The National Assembly of Armenia convened an extraordinary sitting on January 30, scheduled for February 6. The sitting’s agenda was to address mainly constitutional issues.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan