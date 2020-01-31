Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 31-01-20

YEREVAN, 31 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 31 January, USD exchange rate is down by 0.09 drams to 478.60 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 0.33 drams to 527.80 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.05 drams to 7.56 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 4.72 drams to 627.78 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 69.31 drams to 24285.08 drams. Silver price is up by 3.87 drams to 272.74 drams. Platinum price is down by 156.73 drams to 14987.27 drams.