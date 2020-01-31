Asian Stocks - 31-01-20
TOKYO, 31 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 31 January:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.99% to 23205.18 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.58% to 1684.44 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite stood at 2976.53 points, and HANG SENG down by 0.52% to 26312.63 points.
- 19:30 Extraordinary session of Armenian parliament cancelled
- 18:14 We have to level up our economic relations – PM Pashinyan meets with Moldova’s PM
- 17:58 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 31-01-20
- 17:56 Asian Stocks - 31-01-20
- 17:02 First two persons infected with Chinese coronavirus identified in Russia
- 16:57 URGENT: Armenia temporarily suspends visa-free regime with China over coronavirus
- 16:47 President Sarkissian hopes that one day Israel will recognize the Armenian Genocide
- 16:36 Armenian, Moldovan PMs see need to develop trade-economic ties
- 16:05 Russian PM hands over Stolypin Medal 1st Class to EEC Board Chairman Tigran Sargsyan
- 15:48 Armenia’s Pashinyan meets with Russia’s new PM in Almaty, Kazakhstan
- 15:03 Italy declares state of emergency to prevent coronavirus spread after two confirmed cases
- 14:49 Armenian PM highlights making efforts for creation of EAEU common energy and transportation markets
- 14:13 German MP Karin Strenz stripped from immunity amid probe into Azerbaijani Laundromat scandal
- 14:11 Armenia considers temporary halt of visa waiver with China, evacuation of nationals from Hubei
- 13:34 Authorities to investigate what Nairi Hunanyan told PM Pashinyan in letter
- 13:20 Armenia economic activity index grows 7,8%
- 13:00 PM Pashinyan participates in EAEU Heads of Government session in Kazakhstan
- 12:44 2019 December economic activity figures “broke all records” – PM
- 12:11 Armenia doesn’t consider shutting down schools, other public venues due to coronavirus
- 12:03 Armenia to make decision on limiting entry of Chinese citizens in upcoming 1-2 days
- 11:59 Former NSS Director Artur Vanetsyan questioned by investigators
- 11:36 Embassy sending coronavirus test protocol to Armenia from China
- 11:18 PM Pashinyan orders creation of special governmental commission on preventing coronavirus in Armenia
- 11:11 Two cases of new coronavirus confirmed in Italy
- 10:58 Number of cameras installed at Armenia’s military positions increases by 59%
11:56, 01.27.2020
Viewed 4241 times Pilot of helicopter that crashed in US killing basketball legend Kobe Bryant was of Armenian descent
19:57, 01.24.2020
Viewed 3045 times There is no and has never been Antisemitism in Armenia – head of Jewish community in Armenia
12:24, 01.28.2020
Viewed 2280 times Armenia’s game-changer 2019 unprecedented military acquisitions
20:51, 01.29.2020
Viewed 1857 times HSBC considering exit from Armenia, Greece, Oman, Turkey – Reuters
10:14, 01.24.2020
Viewed 1787 times Authorities search Constitutional Court Chairman Hrayr Tovmasyan’s apartment in Yerevan