Asian Stocks - 31-01-20

TOKYO, 31 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 31 January:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.99% to 23205.18 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.58% to 1684.44 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite stood at 2976.53 points, and HANG SENG down by 0.52% to 26312.63 points.




