First two persons infected with Chinese coronavirus identified in Russia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. Two persons infected with coronavirus have been identified in Russia, both are Chinese citizens, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said, reports TASS.

"The Rospobrebnadzor [Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-being] services have identified two persons infected with coronavirus in Russia - in the Trans-Baikal Region and the Tyumen Region. They are under strict surveillance. They have been isolated, and necessary assistance has been provided to them. Both are Chinese citizens," she said.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan v a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 11 million people. On January 7, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent: coronavirus 2019-nCoV.

According to latest reports, a total of 8,100 people were infected with the new coronavirus in China, and the death toll reached 171.

Cases of the new coronavirus were also confirmed in 18 other countries, including Australia, Vietnam, India, Cambodia, Canada, Malaysia, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Singapore, the United States, Thailand, the Philippines, Finland, France, Germany, Sri Lanka and Japan.