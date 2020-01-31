Armenian, Moldovan PMs see need to develop trade-economic ties

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with Prime Minister of Moldova Ion Chicu in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

At the beginning of the meeting the Armenian PM congratulated Ion Chicu on assuming office.

“Of course, there are very good political relations between our countries. Our countries have a very rich history of humanitarian, cultural ties, but, unfortunately, we cannot be proud of our commercial ties. But, of course, there are objective and subjective explanations for that”, Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan emphasized that Armenia and Moldova should raise the level of economic relations, trade turnover, expressing his readiness to work on that path. “Why I especially emphasize the issue of commercial relations, because we do not have any problem in other matters and will not have”, he added.

The Moldovan PM said Armenia and Moldova have a great potential to develop the economic relations because both Armenia has some advantages in certain directions and Moldova has such advantages. “I think it’s necessary to restart the works of the inter-agency commission. It’s a good platform for discussing various issues and an opportunity to develop the cooperation”, the Moldovan PM said.

Ion Chicu invited PM Pashinyan to visit Moldova.

The session of the Eurasian Inter-Governmental Council was held today in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The session was also attended by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The next session of the EAEU Inter-Governmental Council will take place in Minsk on April 9-10.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan