Russian PM hands over Stolypin Medal 1st Class to EEC Board Chairman Tigran Sargsyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. During the session of the Eurasian Inter-Governmental Council in Almaty, Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin handed over the Stolypin Medal 1st Class to Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan.

On January 23 Russian PM Mishustin signed an order on awarding Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan with the Stolypin Medal 1st Class.

“It’s a great honor for me to hand over the Stolypin Medal 1st Class to you on behalf of Russia. I am sure that there is no need to introduce you in this hall. You have governed the Armenian government at a difficult period, during the global economic crisis, but managed to carry out a number of economic reforms, take effective anti-crisis measures. Everyone, undoubtedly, values your friendly relations, including with Russia, what you have done for strengthening the cooperation between Russia and Armenia. During you tenure as Chairman of the Board you have successfully fulfilled you tasks together with your colleagues. I want to thank you for the great job, and by using this chance, I want to congratulate you on your birthday that you celebrated recently. I wish you good luck”, the Russian PM said.

In his turn Tigran Sargsyan also thanked for these words, adding that he accepts it as an appreciation of not only his personal work, but also that of the whole staff.

EEC Board Chairman Tigran Sargsyan’s term in office ends on January 31, but he will keep the status of a high-level international official heading the Digital Initiatives Fund of the Eurasian Development Bank.

The session of the Eurasian Inter-Governmental Council was held today in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The session was also attended by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The next session of the EAEU Inter-Governmental Council will take place in Minsk on April 9-10.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan