Armenia’s Pashinyan meets with Russia’s new PM in Almaty, Kazakhstan

ALMATY, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin kicked off today in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

This is their first meeting after the Russian PM assumed office.

After welcoming one another the two PMs took a joint selfie.

The Armenian PM congratulated Mishustin on his appointment. “There have always been and will be good and warm relations between our governments and countries, but I think that there is always an opportunity to raise these relations to a new level. We will manage to do that in cooperation with you. The relations between our states are developing as planned, quite well. The 2019 trade turnover approaches to 2 billion which is quite a good figure. This dynamics will be maintained in 2020”, the Armenian PM said, expressing hope that they will soon meet in Yerevan as this year one of the sessions of the Eurasian Inter-Governmental Council is going to take place in Armenia.

In his turn the Russian PM said he warmly remembers his last visit to Armenia to attend the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) which was well organized. “Armenia and Russia are connected with very close and allied relations. Russia is Armenia’s main trade partner, and the Russian government is inclined to a constructive partnership”, he said.

The Armenian and Russian PMs are taking part in the Eurasian Inter-Governmental Council session in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan