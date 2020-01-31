Armenian PM highlights making efforts for creation of EAEU common energy and transportation markets

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the importance of elimination of current barriers and restrictions in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAE) in his remarks at today’s session of the Eurasian Inter-Governmental Council in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

“This is our first meeting this year under the Belarusian chairmanship. We support the main integration directions recorded within the Belarusian presidency. In this regard I would like to emphasize the importance of eliminating the existing barriers and restrictions that undermine the formation of a common economic space. It’s also necessary to intensify efforts aimed at creating single EAEU energy and transportation markets based on non-discriminative approaches in the fields of price increase, tariffs, availability of services. The increase of efficiency of the EAEU bodies and the development of transportation and logistics infrastructures is also another direction which should be under our focus”, the Armenian PM said.

He added that once again the process of work on eliminating the barriers within the operation of the domestic market was also discussed. “Today we have made decisions regarding these barriers. Nevertheless, as I have stated repeatedly we believe that it is necessary to unite efforts to eliminate the current barriers and create conditions to rule out their repetition in the future. As for the 2025 Eurasian Integration Development Strategy directions, I would like to note that we attach a special importance to the final approval of this document based on the cooperation forms enshrined by the EAEU treaty”, Pashinyan said.

He added that Armenia traditionally is actively participating in and supporting the process of creating and implementing the EAEU digital agenda. The Prime Minister said the creation of ecosystem for digital transportation corridors will enable to reduce the distance between the consumer of goods, services, the producer and the seller. “This will greatly reduce the time of searching for optimal options and methods to deliver and transport the goods, making the market more effective in this respect”, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan