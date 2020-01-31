Armenia considers temporary halt of visa waiver with China, evacuation of nationals from Hubei

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. On January 31, the Armenian governmental Inter-Agency Commission for Coordinating the Preventive Actions of Coronavirus in Armenia held its first meeting chaired by Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan.

During the meeting Avinyan noted that the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in China is reaching 10,000, and confirmed cases have already been recorded in other countries.

Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan briefed the officials on the measures being taken to prevent the import of the virus to Armenia. He said they are working together with the foreign ministry to acquire the test protocols and kits for coronavirus.

Deputy FM Avet Adonts noted that the Armenian Embassy in China is maintaining contact with nearly 600 Armenian nationals currently living in China. He said that Armenia is discussing with its partners the possibilities of voluntary evacuation of the Armenian citizens who are living in the province of Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak.

The officials also discussed the appropriateness of temporarily suspending the visa-free regime with China.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan