PM Pashinyan participates in EAEU Heads of Government session in Kazakhstan

ALMATY, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is participating at the ongoing Eurasian Inter-Governmental Council session in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The Russian delegation is headed by the new Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. Heads of government of Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states are in attendance of the session.

Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu is taking part by virtue of Moldova’s status as observer in the organization.

