2019 December economic activity figures “broke all records” – PM

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. The Statistics Committee has released the 2019 December economic activity figures, and the number shows that December of 2019 broke all records and secured a 10,7% economic activity growth, PM Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook.

“Moreover, exports grew 13%. Services grew 11,6%, industry grew 6,4%, construction – 4,9%, and salaries grew 5,4%. The results of the year are more record breaking. I will present it later,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan