Armenia doesn’t consider shutting down schools, other public venues due to coronavirus

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is not a high-risk country in terms of the coronavirus, and therefore there is no need to shut down schools or other venues or restrict the movement of citizens, Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan said at a news conference when asked about such possibility given the World Health Organization’s declaration of an international public health emergency.

“The Public Health Emergency of International Concern was issued because of a confirmed human-to-human transmission outside of China. This implies a stricter approach by countries for prevention of the spread. Now, Armenia is not in a high-risk zone. And the actions that will be increased during these days will make us refrain even more from becoming a high-risk country,” he said, adding that they aren’t considering shutting down schools, workplaces or other events.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan