Number of cameras installed at Armenia’s military positions increases by 59%

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. Number of video-surveillance devices installed in the military positions of the Armenian Armed Forces increased by 59% since May 8, 2018, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook.

“Number of military positions equipped with industrial electricity increased by 70%, number of those equipped with solar energy grew by 38%. Number of military positions equipped with water supply increased by 194%”, the PM said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan