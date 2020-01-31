Number of cameras installed at Armenia’s military positions increases by 59%
10:58, 31 January, 2020
YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. Number of video-surveillance devices installed in the military positions of the Armenian Armed Forces increased by 59% since May 8, 2018, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook.
“Number of military positions equipped with industrial electricity increased by 70%, number of those equipped with solar energy grew by 38%. Number of military positions equipped with water supply increased by 194%”, the PM said.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version