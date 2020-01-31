Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 January

Number of cameras installed at Armenia’s military positions increases by 59%

Number of cameras installed at Armenia’s military positions increases by 59%

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. Number of video-surveillance devices installed in the military positions of the Armenian Armed Forces increased by 59% since May 8, 2018, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook.

“Number of military positions equipped with industrial electricity increased by 70%, number of those equipped with solar energy grew by 38%. Number of military positions equipped with water supply increased by 194%”, the PM said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration