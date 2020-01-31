Russia prosecution finds Khachaturyan high-profile patricide case is self-defense

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. The Russian General Prosecution has refused to submit to court the case of the three Russian-Armenian teen sisters who killed their father on grounds of having suffered severe physical and sexual abuse. The General Prosecution ruled that their actions constitute self-defense, Interfax reported.

“The prosecution is noting that they have acted in a state of necessary defense,” one of the lawyers of the young women said.

The lawyer, Alexey Liptser, further argued that now the criminal proceedings against his clients must be dropped.

Maria, Angelina, and Kristina Khachaturyan bludgeoned and stabbed their 57-year-old father, Mikhail to death in 2018, and claimed they’ve done so in an attempt to escape from abuse.

They were 17, 18 and 19 years old at the time of the killing.

The sisters reported the attack to police and admitted carrying it out. They claimed their lives were in danger if they didn’t take the action. Detectives determined that the Khachaturyan sisters were beaten almost daily by their father, and also suffered sexual abuse.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan