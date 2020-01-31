Coronavirus death toll in China reaches 213 as WHO declares international emergency

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in China has reached 9692, and the death toll from the virus climbed to 213, Chinese healthcare authorities announced on January 31.

Most of the cases and fatalities are in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak. In Beijing, 121 confirmed cases and 1 fatality has been recorded so far.

On January 30, the World Health Organization declared that the new coronavirus outbreak is a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

