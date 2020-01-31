LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-01-20

LONDON, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 30 January:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1748.00, copper price stood at $5723.00, lead price stood at $1881.00, nickel price stood at $12720.00, tin price stood at $16300.00, zinc price stood at $2243.50, molybdenum price stood at $22928.00, cobalt price stood at $33000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.