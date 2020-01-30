Broad scope of issues of NK conflict settlement discusses in Geneva – MFA spokesperson

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarovmet in Geneva on January 29 and 30. OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stéphane Visconti (France), Andrew Schoffer (USA) and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk also participated in the meeting. Before the meeting, the Armenian FM had already met with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs and the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of the foreign ministry of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan informs that a broad scope of issues related to the peaceful settlement of NK conflict were discussed during the 2-day meetings. Particularly, the sides referred to the implementation of the agreements reached in 2019 and the possible future steps aimed at the preparation of the peoples to peace, the principles and elements that are the basis for the future settlement.

FM Mnatsakanyan has emphasized the importance of involving the elected representatives of the people of Artsakh in the peace talks.

The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to meet again in the near future under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan