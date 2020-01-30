Armenian parliament convenes extraordinary sitting

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. The National Assembly of Armenia has convened an extraordinary sitting, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the parliament of Armenia.

By the decision of President of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan and the initiative of the MPs the extraordinary sitting will take place on February 6 at 11:00.

The sitting will address mainly constitutional issues.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan