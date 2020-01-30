State Revenue Committee releases list of 1000 largest taxpaying companies

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. The State Revenue Committee of Armenia released the list of 1000 largest taxpaying companies and the total volume of taxes paid by them during 2019 (https://bit.ly/313IUXh).

Grand Tobacco Armenian-Canadian Joint Venture tops the list with over 57 billion AMD paid in taxes in 2019.

Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine is the second with more than 51 billion AMD paid in taxes. The company is followed by Gazprom Armenia CJSC (over 43 billion AMD).

International Masis Tabak is ranked 4th (more than 19 billion AMD), and the fifth place is captured by JTI Armenia CJSC (more than 16.4 billion AMD).

Flash LTD, CPS OIL CORPORATION Co.Ltd., Philip Morris Armenia LLC, GeoProMining Gold LLC and Veon Armenia CJSC are in the top ten.

