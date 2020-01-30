Russia closes China border in Far East over coronavirus

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed an instruction to close the state border in the Far East as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, TASS reports.

"A corresponding instruction was signed today. Work on it is already in progress. We will inform all those concerned properly about the measures to close the border in the Far Eastern region and other steps the government has taken [to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Russia]," TASS quoted Mishustin as saying in his opening remarks at the Cabinet’s meeting on Thursday.

A total of 16 border checkpoints, including automobile and railway checkpoints, will be shut down.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan