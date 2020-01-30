UPDATED: Soldier killed in Artsakh
16:07, 30 January, 2020
STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Defense Army serviceman Vahram Avagyan, 20, has been killed from a gunshot wound at 13:15 January 30 at a military base. Artsakh’s Defense Ministry said the circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be determined.
An investigation has been launched, the Defense Ministry said.
In a statement, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh expressed condolences to the family and friends of the deceased soldier.
UPDATES:
16:58 - Artsakh authorities said the base where the incident happened was not at the border and the fatal shooting was not caused by enemy fire.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
