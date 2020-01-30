Armenian deputy PM takes part in EEC Council session in Almaty

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan, who is in Kazakhstan on a working visit, is participating in the session of the Council of Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) in Almaty, the deputy PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The session agenda includes issues relating to the elimination of existing barriers for the functioning of the market in the EAEU space, integration development directions within the Union and digital transportation corridors. The session will also touch upon the formation process of a common market of gas, oil and oil products.

