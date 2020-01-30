Ruling My Step faction holds meeting with acting Police Chief

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. The ruling My Step faction of the Armenian parliament is holding a meeting with acting Police Chief Arman Sargsyan.

The closed-format meeting has kicked off at the headquarters of Civil Contract party.

Before the start of the meeting Arman Sargsyan promised the reporters to talk to them after the meeting.

On January 16 the My Step faction had a meeting with foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan. That time faction head Lilit Makunts announced about their plans to hold such a meeting also with the acting Police Chief.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan