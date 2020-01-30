Armenian President congratulates King Felipe VI of Spain on birthday

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to King Felipe VI of Spain on his birthday, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

“Armenia and Spain continue consistently developing and strengthening the relations both at the bilateral and multilateral formats. I am confident that the mutual understanding and friendship between our peoples will serve as a firm base for further developing and strengthening the bilateral ties”, reads the President’s letter.

The Armenian President wished King Felipe VI good health, and peace and prosperity to the good people of Spain.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan