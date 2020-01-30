Armenia appoints customs attaché at Upper Lars border checkpoint

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. Aram Tananyan has been appointed Armenia’s customs attaché at Upper Lars checkpoint on Russia-Georgia border.

The respective decision was adopted today at the Armenian government’s regular session.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said the customs attaché will work near the Upper Lars border checkpoint, not in Moscow.

State Revenue Committee Chairman Davit Ananyan said Aram Tananyan has been serving as adviser to the SRC Chairman since 2018, has worked in the public administration system for many years, in particular holding positions in the National Security Council, the Rescue Service and the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

After the Cabinet meeting Aram Tananyan told reporters that his powers are not defined yet, but added that the SRC has adopted a 5-year development strategy. “You have seen what changes have taken place in our system within the past 1.5 year. Our system aims at ensuring the whole turnover of the country. And on this background we are currently moving to the north because one of our main transportation routes passes through Lars which connects us with the EAEU territory”, he said.

