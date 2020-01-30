“We kicked off a good economic year” – PM says as cenbank buys $15 million from forex

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Central Bank has implemented the acquisition of 15 million dollars from the foreign exchange market on January 30, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook.

“Therefore, the volume of dollars bought from the market this year has reached 20 million. This shows that the big inflow of currency to Armenia continues. This means we have kicked off a good economic year,” Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan