Reuters article on plans to cut operations are “speculation”, says HSBC Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. HSBC Armenia says the Reuters report on HSBC Group considering shrinking or selling its businesses in Armenia is “speculation”.

“We do not respond to speculations,” HSBC Armenia Department of Communications chief Diana Gaziyan told ARMENPRESS when asked to comment.

On January 29, Reuters reported citing sources familiar with the matter that HSBC is seeking to sell or shrink its business in some markets, including in Armenia, Greece and Oman. According to the report HSBC is also considering exiting from Turkey.

A day after the report, the Armenian Central Bank responded with a statement.

