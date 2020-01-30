More than 10 Salvador Dali sculptures stolen from Stockholm gallery

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. More than 10 bronze sculptures by Salvador Dali have been stolen from Stockholm’s Couleur gallery overnight January 30, according to DN newspaper.

Each of the sculptures is worth between 20-50 thousands Euros.

“The total value of the stolen sculptures is nearly 300-400 thousand Euros”, Couleur’s administration has said.

Police have launched an investigation.

