Coronavirus: No suspicious cases among arriving passengers in Armenia so far, medics say

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. No suspicious cases have been recorded at Armenian border checkpoints regarding symptoms associated with the novel coronavirus.

The Healthcare and Labor Inspection Agency, which is monitoring and screening all arrivals at the borders, said none of the arrivals so far had fever.

Healthcare and Labor Inspection Agency chief Hakob Avagyan personally visited the Zvartnots Airport and inspected the monitoring process.

Passengers arriving from China are given residential address registration cards in the airplanes upon arrival which are then forwarded to the medical staff at the border checkpoints.

The Healthcare and Labor Inspection Agency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Healthcare Ministry and the Civil Aviation Committee are cooperating and following the information issued by international organizations, particularly the World Health Organization in order to prevent the import of the disease to the country.

Nearly 400 citizens of Armenia currently living in China have contacted the Armenian Embassy after being urged to do so by the Foreign Ministry. 7 of the Armenian nationals are living in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak. None of them has any health issues.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan