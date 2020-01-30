UK welcomes Armenian government’s commitment to wide-ranging reforms

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. The United Kingdom welcomes Armenia’s positive progress since its 2015 review, and the Government’s commitment to wide-ranging reforms, the UK government said in a statement delivered at the 35th Session of Universal Periodic Review (UPR).

“In particular, we acknowledge Armenia’s conduct of elections in December 2018. We also welcome Armenia’s advances in media freedom. The UK welcomes Armenia’s progress in adopting legislative reforms towards gender equality and combating violence against women”, the statement says.

The UK recommended Armenia to ratify the 2014 protocol to the ILO Forced Labour Convention of 1930 (P029); adopt an open, merit-based process when selecting national candidates for UN Treaty Body elections; sign the Global Pledge on Media Freedom, and commit to international efforts to create a safer environment for journalists worldwide as a member of the Media Freedom Coalition.