US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dispatches experts to China to contain coronavirus

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is dispatching its experts to China to help contain the novel coronavirus outbreak, President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters on Wednesday.

“We are sending our best experts from CDC to help them”, he said. “The Chinese invited us to do so.”

According to latest data, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in China has hit 7711, and the death toll rose to 170.

More than a dozen countries have reported confirmed cases of the virus.

All fatalities took place in China.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan