Chinese coronavirus death toll reaches 170

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in China has hit 7711, and the death toll rose to 170, Chinese healthcare authorities said.

On January 29 alone 1737 new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed and 38 people died from the disease.

According to Reuters, 162 of the fatalities occurred in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak.

On January 30, the number of suspected cases reached 12167.

At least 88693 people have had close contact with the infected patients. 81947 of them are currently under medical supervision.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan