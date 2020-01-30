LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-01-20

LONDON, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 29 January:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.96% to $1748.00, copper price down by 1.48% to $5723.00, lead price up by 0.05% to $1881.00, nickel price down by 0.20% to $12720.00, tin price down by 1.81% to $16300.00, zinc price down by 1.56% to $2243.50, molybdenum price down by 0.29% to $22928.00, cobalt price up by 0.76% to $33000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.