Tigran Sargsyan to work in EDB after leaving office in Eurasian Economic Commission

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. Board chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC)Tigran Sargsyan, who is due to leave the office on January 31, will head the Digital Initiatives Foundation of the Eurasian Development Bank, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the EEC.

“Tigran Sargsyan will preserve the status of high-level international official. The goal of the foundation is to assist the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union and Tajikistan to digitalize their economies. Those countries are members to the Eurasian Development Bank, the goal of which is to assist their economic development and expansion of trade and economic relations between them”, a press service official said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan