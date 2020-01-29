British Airways suspends Chine flights as coronavirus spreads

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. British Airways suspended all flights between the United Kingdom and China due to the new coronavirus outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan, reports TASS.

The company made the respective decision following the statement of the UK foreign office.

“We have suspended all flights to and from mainland China with immediate effect following advice from the Foreign Office against all but essential travel”, the company said.

The UK's Foreign Office warned people against traveling to mainland China in all but essential cases.