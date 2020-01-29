Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 January

Deputy minister of high technological industry relieved from position

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. According to the decision of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Gegham Vardanyan has been relieved from the position of deputy minister of high technological industry.

The PM’s respective decision is posted on e-gov.am.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




