Georgia temporarily suspends direct flights with China to prevent spread of coronavirus

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. Georgia suspended direct flights with China until March 29 to prevent the possible spread of Chinese coronavirus in the country, the Georgian Civil Aviation Agency said, reports TASS.

The Chinese aviation authorities and respective air companies have been notified about the flight suspension.

The GCAA said this decision may be revised based on the spread rates of coronavirus.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




