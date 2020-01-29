Artsakh soldier hospitalized for gunshot wound

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. An on-duty serviceman of the Artsakh military has sustained a gunshot wound in unknown circumstances around 02:55, January 28 in a military base located in the country’s south-eastern direction.

The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said 20 year old Nver Avetisyan was immediately taken to a military hospital and is currently in serious condition.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the incident.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan