President of Artsakh receives Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received on January 29 Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia Artak Davtyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Issues related to army building and cooperation between the two Armenian states in the sphere were on the discussion agenda.

Artsakh Republic defense minister Karen Abrahamyan also attended the meeting.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan