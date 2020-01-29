Wuhan coronavirus death toll climbs to 132

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the 2019-nCoV in China has reached 5974, and the death toll has climbed to 132, Chinese healthcare authorities announced.

1239 of the infected patients are in critical condition.

More than 9200 people have symptoms of the disease but they are still unconfirmed. Nearly 60,000 people are quarantined.

According to the report more than half of those infected and the 125 fatalities were recorded in Hubei province – with the Wuhan city being the ground zero of the virus.

