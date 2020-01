Armenian FM, OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs meet in Geneva

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a meeting in Geneva with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stéphane Visconti (France), Andrew Schofer (US) and Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said on Facebook.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan