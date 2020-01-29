LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-01-20

LONDON, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 28 January:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.18% to $1765.00, copper price down by 3.12% to $5809.00, lead price down by 3.39% to $1880.00, nickel price down by 2.41% to $12745.00, tin price down by 1.92% to $16600.00, zinc price down by 2.57% to $2279.00, molybdenum price down by 0.19% to $22994.00, cobalt price stood at $32750.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





