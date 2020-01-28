Armenian citizen dies in a major car crash in Russia
20:22, 28 January, 2020
YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. The representative of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia in Russia informed on January 28 that on January 27 a car crash happened on Sizran-Volgograd road in Saratov Oblast. A Mercedes van and a Nissan passenger car collided, killing the passenger of the Nissan, born in 1998, who was a citizen of Armenia.
As ARMENRESS was informed from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia, two other Armenian citizens have been hospitalized.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
