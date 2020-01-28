Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 January

Armenian citizen dies in a major car crash in Russia

Armenian citizen dies in a major car crash in Russia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. The representative of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia in Russia informed on January 28 that on January 27 a car crash happened on Sizran-Volgograd road in Saratov Oblast. A Mercedes van and a Nissan passenger car collided, killing the passenger of the Nissan, born in 1998, who was a citizen of Armenia.

As ARMENRESS was informed from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia, two other Armenian citizens have been hospitalized.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Haypost

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration