Armenian citizen dies in a major car crash in Russia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. The representative of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia in Russia informed on January 28 that on January 27 a car crash happened on Sizran-Volgograd road in Saratov Oblast. A Mercedes van and a Nissan passenger car collided, killing the passenger of the Nissan, born in 1998, who was a citizen of Armenia.

As ARMENRESS was informed from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia, two other Armenian citizens have been hospitalized.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan