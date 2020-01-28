PM Pashinyan meets US Ambassador and Kansas Adjutant-General

YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting with US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy and Kansas National Guard military commander, Kansas Adjutant-General Lee Tafanelli, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

“The Prime Minister attached importance to the Armenian-American cooperation in the defense sector and welcomed the general’s visit to Armenia especially during these days when the 28th anniversary of the Armenian Army is celebrated. Nikol Pashinyan added that the Government of Armenia is interested in raising the level of bilateral partnership and expressed certainty that Lee Tafanelli’s visit will contribute to this. During the meeting the interlocutors discussed issues related to the Armenian-American cooperation agenda in both defense and other sectors”, the PM’s office said.

