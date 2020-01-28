Serzh Sargsyan visits Yerablur military cemetery on Army Day

YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, the leader of the Republican Party (HHK), visited the Yerablur Military Pantheon on Army Day to pay homage to the memory of fallen soldiers.

“I would like to congratulate our soldiers and officers, our generals and commanders, our courageous volunteers and the merited veterans of the Armenian army,” Sargsyan told reporters at the cemetery.

“Our army is a glorious, triumphant army. Not once has it proven on the battlefield its ability to defend the security of Armenia, the Armenian people, including our compatriots living in the Republic of Artsakh. On this cherished day, I have one wish – that we keep our faith for the army strong. This is very important,” Sargsyan said.

Sargsyan was accompanied by members of the HHK during the visit.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan