PM Pashinyan surprises Artsakh troops at apartment donation event

YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of Army Day, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Shahumyan Region in Artsakh where he attended a ceremony of the government’s donation of apartments to servicemen.

Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan personally gave the keys to the apartments to 32 servicemembers. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan, top brass and other officials were present at the event.

PM Pashinyan and President Sahakyan toured the apartments and congratulated the servicemembers and their families on the house-warming, wishing welfare and good health. Pashinyan noted that the Armenian government will continue focusing on the social issues of military servicemen.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




