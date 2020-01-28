Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 January

Activist Konstantin Ter-Nakalyan detained by Police

Activist Konstantin Ter-Nakalyan detained by Police

YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Founder of Adekvad initiative Konstantin Ter-Nakalyan has been detained by the Yerevan Police on suspicion of illegal possession of weapons and ammunition, the Police said.

Activists also inform that one of the founders of Adekvad initiative Artur Danielyan was also been detained.

Earlier today the Police of Armenia confirmed the report on detaining founder of VETO initiative, activist Narek Malyan on suspicion of illegal possession of weapons and ammunition.




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Haypost

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration