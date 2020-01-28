Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 January

President Sarkissian visits family of Vazgen Sargsyan on Army Day

YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian visited today the family of the National Hero of Armenia, the Hero of Artsakh, first defense minister of Armenia Vazgen Sargsyan on the occasion of the Army Day, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Armen Sarkissian laid flowers at the memorial dedicated to Vazgen Sargsyan and at the tomb of his mother Greta Sargsyan.

Thereafter, President Sarkissian had a brief talk with Vazgen Sargsyan’s father Zaven Sargsyan and two brothers Armen and Aram Sargsyan, congratulated them on the 28th anniversary of the formation of the Armenian Armed Forces.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




