Pashinyan attends Army Day celebrations in Vardenis town

VARDENIS, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan visited today Vardenis town of Gegharkunik province to pay tribute to the memory of Armenians fallen at the Second World War and the Artsakh liberation war.

The PM congratulated the participants of the event which was dedicated to the 28th anniversary of the establishment of the Armenian Armed Forces.

“I congratulate all of us on the 28th anniversary of the Armenian victorious, glorious army. I am convinced that the pride of all of us towards our army, our state will gradually grow with our work and belief towards the future and our identity”, the PM said.

The PM was accompanied by Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan, acting Director of the National Security Service Eduard Martirosyan, Governor of Gegharkunik Gnel Sanosyan, MPs and Cabinet members.

The Republic of Armenia and Armenians around the world celebrate the 28th anniversary of foundation of the Armenian Armed Forces on January 28.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan